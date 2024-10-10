MainStreet Bancshares Issues Guidance for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has recently announced key information regarding its financial performance. The company disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 10, 2024, that it has issued guidance for its third-quarter earnings of the same year.

In the regulatory filing, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. shared that it will conduct a virtual webcast and quarterly earnings conference call on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During this event, the company will discuss its third-quarter results and provide an update on recent activities.

Investors interested in participating in the virtual webcast are advised to reach out to Hattie Lester by email at hlester@mstreetbank.com or by phone at (571)-375-1364. Additionally, the guidance statement dated October 10, 2024, was attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing, which can be accessed on the company’s website.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. trades its Common Stock under the ticker symbol “MNSB” on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of 7.50% Series A Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, are traded under the symbol “MNSBP” on the same exchange.

It is worth noting that the information disclosed in the Form 8-K filing and its exhibits, including the guidance statement, is not considered “filed” for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or subject to the liabilities of that Section. Furthermore, it will not be incorporated by reference in any filings under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except with explicit reference.

This filing confirms MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.’s commitment to transparency and timely communication with its shareholders and the wider investment community.

