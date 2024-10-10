Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 230.1% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company's stock.

Shares of BBGI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $388.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

