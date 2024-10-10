Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the September 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asset Entities

In other news, major shareholder Jackson Fairbanks sold 10,866 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $25,100.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,205.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jackson Fairbanks sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $25,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,205.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kyle Fairbanks sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $25,332.70. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,667.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,037 shares of company stock valued at $632,846. 60.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,217. Asset Entities has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.