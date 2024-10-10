Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Increases By 349.2%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 349.2% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APVO. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APVO remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,070. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

