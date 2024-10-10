Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Grows By 238.5%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Apollomics Stock Performance
Apollomics stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
Apollomics Company Profile
