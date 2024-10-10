Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Grows By 238.5%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Apollomics stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

