Insider Selling: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hutton sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,851 ($37.31), for a total transaction of £1,853,150 ($2,425,271.56).

Shares of Greggs stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,860 ($37.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,102.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,922.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,158.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. Greggs plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,244 ($29.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,250 ($42.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,850.75%.

GRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.71) to GBX 3,600 ($47.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

