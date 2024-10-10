Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Drops By 77.4%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCL traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”?) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

