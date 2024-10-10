BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTXW traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

