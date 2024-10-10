BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCTXW traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Oversold: Seize the Opportunity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Stryker’s Acquisition Spree: Double-Digit Growth on the Horizon
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Carnival Has Analysts Going Wild: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.