BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Update

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 852,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGLC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,149. BioNexus Gene Lab has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

BioNexus Gene Lab ( NASDAQ:BGLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

