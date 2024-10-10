Angela Luger Purchases 900 Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) insider Angela Luger acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.26) per share, for a total transaction of £12,555 ($16,431.10).

Jet2 Stock Down 0.4 %

JET2 stock traded down GBX 5.73 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,397.28 ($18.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,397.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,381.98. Jet2 plc has a 12 month low of GBX 960 ($12.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,568 ($20.52). The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 825.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JET2 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.87) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.17) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.