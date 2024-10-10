Short Interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Decreases By 76.9%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 57,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance

BCAN traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,496. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $4,522.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

Femto Technologies Inc develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.