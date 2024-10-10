American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Down 86.5% in September

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the September 15th total of 143,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Rebel Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Rebel stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 4,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Get American Rebel alerts:

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 260.38% and a negative net margin of 118.01%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.