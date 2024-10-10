Blur (BLUR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.14 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $40.62 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,928,448,306.9349315 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.21501503 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $48,614,262.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

