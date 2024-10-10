Centurion Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. Centurion has a market cap of $47,120.11 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00060834 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

