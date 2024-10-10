LooksRare (LOOKS) One Day Volume Hits $1.96 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $38.42 million and $1.96 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

