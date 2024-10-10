SmartFi (SMTF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $3.53 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

