Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,338,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 152,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,988 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $255.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $255.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

