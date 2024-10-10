Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,598 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,261,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,468 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,307.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

