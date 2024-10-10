Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

