Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,811 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $166,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,333,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,056 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,712,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after purchasing an additional 161,038 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,850,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,530,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,810,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DFIC opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

