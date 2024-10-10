Evensky & Katz LLC Has $16.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. BOKF NA raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 165,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $166.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $168.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

