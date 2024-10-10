Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,501 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after buying an additional 944,494 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 895,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 265,143 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.