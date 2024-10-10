Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 27,545 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 6.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.81% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $93,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 32,551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,230 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 278,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 207,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 150,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 146,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVUV stock opened at $95.19 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $101.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

