Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.65% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 240,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

