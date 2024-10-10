Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Lifted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Leidos by 257.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Leidos Stock Up 0.6 %

LDOS opened at $167.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average of $146.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $168.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

