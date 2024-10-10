iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Trimmed by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

IEFA stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

