SPACE ID Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $259.66 million and $8.50 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,805,028 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 747,805,027.5688851 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.35290756 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $8,301,889.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

