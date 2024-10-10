Flare One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.42 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $720.32 million and $3.42 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00253889 BTC.

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,584,685,347 coins and its circulating supply is 50,181,864,579 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,584,686,326.46364 with 50,181,864,579.185715 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01440348 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $3,956,352.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

