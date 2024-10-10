Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $991,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

