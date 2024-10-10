Harbor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 121,314 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

