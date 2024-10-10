SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $20,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.