Harbor Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

