Harbor Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELVFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.