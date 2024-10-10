Morton Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 1,245 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

