Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGK opened at $323.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

