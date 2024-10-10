Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

