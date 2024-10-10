Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 809 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $528.89 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The company has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

