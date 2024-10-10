Harbor Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,008,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,230,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,189,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,694,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,483,000 after buying an additional 72,631 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

