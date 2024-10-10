Morton Capital Management LLC CA Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,446 shares of company stock worth $2,531,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

