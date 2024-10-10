Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $132.31.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

