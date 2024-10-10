Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,576 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,879 shares of company stock worth $8,503,656. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

