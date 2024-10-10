Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

