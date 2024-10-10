Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,409 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $5,278,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $17,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

ICE stock opened at $161.70 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.54 and its 200-day moving average is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

