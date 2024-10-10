Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

