Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,355,000 after acquiring an additional 171,902 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

