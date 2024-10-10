Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,087 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

