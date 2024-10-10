Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Shares in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTK shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Flotek Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FTK opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a P/E ratio of 123.75 and a beta of 1.03. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.