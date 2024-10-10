Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 89,302 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,302 shares during the quarter. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 1.47% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $950.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

