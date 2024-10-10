Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 27,963 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,963 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $178.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

