Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,779 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

