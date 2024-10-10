Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 444 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 405,129 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,410,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,073,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0199 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

